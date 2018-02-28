Super League: Wigan Warriors v Widnes Vikings

Joe Burgess could make his first Super League appearance for Wigan Warriors this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The DW Stadium Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors make one change from the side that were defeated by Warrington Wolves for the visit of Widnes Vikings on Friday.

Joe Burgess is recalled and takes Craig Mullen's place in the squad for Wigan's first home game of the season.

Widnes make three changes following their 23-6 home victory against champions Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Greg Burke, Alex Gerrard and Charly Runciman come in for James Chapelhow, Chris Dean and Stanton Albert.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Widnes (from): Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, T Chapelhow, Craven, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Inu, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, W Albert, Whitley, Wilde.