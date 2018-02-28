Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Keegan Hirst has made only one Super League appearance so far this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield make three changes to the squad which beat Catalans in Perpignan in their previous Super League fixture.

Head coach Chris Chester includes Joe Arundel, Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther, with Justin Horo, Reece Lyne and Kyle Wood dropping out.

Huddersfield Giants make one change to the squad named for their home defeat by St Helens.

Adam Walne is unavailable with a knee injury, but centre Sam Wood is named for the first time this season.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Miller, Pauli, Tupou.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, McIntosh, Roche, Wood.