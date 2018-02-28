Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Betfred Super League
Venue: Headingley Carnegie Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds' game with Catalans Dragons on Friday is in doubt because of snow.

A decision is likely to be made on Thursday morning, and if it does go ahead the hosts will welcome back Tom Briscoe, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Carl Ablett and Anthony Mullally.

Liam Sutcliffe (foot) and Jimmy Keinhorst (knee) are out with injuries picked up in the defeat by Widnes.

Catalans Dragons include former Rhinos hooker Paul Aiton in place of Iain Thornley.

The Dragons are the only team in Super League yet to win in Super League this season.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Garbutt, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Oledzki, Walters.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Gigot.

