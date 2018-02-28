Super League: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Scott Taylor carries the ball for Hull FC against Huddersfield
Scott Taylor has missed Hull FC's past two games with appendicitis
Betfred Super League
Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC make three changes from the side which lost to Castleford in their previous Super League game.

Scott Taylor, Mark Minichiello and Sika Manu return to the squad, with Mickey Paea, Albert Kelly and Chris Green missing out.

Warrington are without Kevin Brown (concussion) and Ben Currie (knee) for the trip to Hull.

George King is recalled to the squad, while younger brother Toby is included for the first time this season.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Turgut, Lane, Matongo.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

