England to play New Zealand in June in first of three games in United States

England last played New Zealand in October 2016

England will play New Zealand in Colorado this summer in the first of three matches in the United States over the next three years.

The match will be held at the Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday, 23 June.

"This is the perfect opportunity to take two of the world's elite nations to a country that loves sport," said England head coach Wayne Bennett.

It is hoped the game will raise the sport's profile with the 2025 World Cup set to be staged in North America.

"Denver will be a good fit for the game - they have popular American football, basketball, baseball, hockey and football sides, so it seems there's a real appetite for sporting events and to experience something new in this city," added Bennett.

England last played in the States in October 2000 when they took on the USA in Orlando, Florida.

Current England team manager Jamie Peacock and assistant coach Paul Wellens both featured in that match, which ended in a record 110-0 victory for the tourists.

June's match will take place on a free weekend in Super League, which was set aside for the Pacific Test series in Sydney and a State of Origin match.

New Zealand Rugby League chairman Reon Edwards said: "We have worked with the Rugby Football League and the Rugby League International Federation on this, agreeing to play a New Zealand-England Test in the United States each year for the next three years."

England will also play a three-match autumn Test series against the Kiwis later this year.

Hull's KCOM Stadium will host the opening match on 27 October. The second Test is at Liverpool's Anfield on 3 November before the series finale at Leeds United's Elland Road on 11 November.