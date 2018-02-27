Challenge Cup fourth round: Amateur side Kells draw Championship's Toronto Wolfpack
Amateur side Kells have drawn Canadian Championship team Toronto Wolfpack in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.
Toronto, who reached the fifth round last season before losing 29-22 to Salford, will face the Cumbrian side on the weekend of 17 and 18 March.
Three-time winners Featherstone travel to North Wales Crusaders, while Leigh Centurions play Batley Bulldogs.
Eleven of the 12 second-tier clubs were included in the draw, with French team Toulouse declining to participate.
London Broncos, who are top of the Championship after four games, are the highest-ranked side in the competition, which will see Super League sides enter in rounds five and six.
BBC Sport will stream one match from the fourth round live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TVs.
Coventry Bears beat Distington 42-12 in the televised third-round tie.
Fourth-round draw in full
Hunslet RLFC v Bradford Bulls
Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles
Workington Town v London Broncos
Halifax RLFC v Oldham
Kells v Toronto Wolfpack
North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers
Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs
Whitehaven RLFC v Dewsbury Rams
Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets
Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions
Doncaster RLFC v Newcastle Thunder
York City Knights v Swinton Lions