Challenge Cup fourth round: Amateur side Kells draw Championship's Toronto Wolfpack

Toronto Wolfpack are fifth in the Championship following their promotion last season

Amateur side Kells have drawn Canadian Championship team Toronto Wolfpack in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

Toronto, who reached the fifth round last season before losing 29-22 to Salford, will face the Cumbrian side on the weekend of 17 and 18 March.

Three-time winners Featherstone travel to North Wales Crusaders, while Leigh Centurions play Batley Bulldogs.

Eleven of the 12 second-tier clubs were included in the draw, with French team Toulouse declining to participate.

London Broncos, who are top of the Championship after four games, are the highest-ranked side in the competition, which will see Super League sides enter in rounds five and six.

BBC Sport will stream one match from the fourth round live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TVs.

Coventry Bears beat Distington 42-12 in the televised third-round tie.

Fourth-round draw in full

Hunslet RLFC v Bradford Bulls

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

Workington Town v London Broncos

Halifax RLFC v Oldham

Kells v Toronto Wolfpack

North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers

Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs

Whitehaven RLFC v Dewsbury Rams

Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets

Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions

Doncaster RLFC v Newcastle Thunder

York City Knights v Swinton Lions