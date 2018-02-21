Zak Hardaker: Castleford Tigers dismiss full-back for failed drugs test

Castleford Tigers have dismissed full-back Zak Hardaker after he tested positive for cocaine in the lead up to October's Super League Grand Final.

The Tigers suspended the England international prior to the defeat by Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

His failed test followed a previous game against Leeds on 8 September and he could face a two-year ban.

The club said they "will comment on this matter further when UK Anti-Doping Organisation conclude their case".

