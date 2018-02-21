Frank-Paul Nuuausala: Wigan Warriors forward leaves Super League club

Frank-Paul Nuuausala scored two tries during his time with Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors forward Frank-Paul Nuuausala has been released from his contract with the Super League club.

The 31-year-old joined the Cherry and Whites from National Rugby League (NRL) side Canberra Raiders on a three-and-a-half-year contract in June 2016.

During his time with Wigan, Nuuausala helped them win the Super League Grand Final and World Club Challenge.

"Not many people can say they've played for Wigan, and I'm proud to have done so," Nuuausala said in a statement.

"I've enjoyed my time at Wigan. I don't think I reached my full potential whilst being here but I leave with fond memories of winning the Grand Final and the World Club Challenge.

"Wigan as a club have really accepted me and all of the coaching staff and players have been great with me during my time here."

The former New Zealand international played 47 matches for Wigan, including one game this season - their 40-12 win against Salford Red Devils.

"Frank and his family have struggled to adapt to life in the UK," Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"His family are currently back in Australia, having decided to stay there following the close-season break, and his situation was becoming increasingly difficult by the day,

"We agreed that it would be best for both parties to allow him to be released from the remainder of his contract with Wigan in order for him to return home."