Super League: Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos

Wellington Albert has made two appearances for Widnes Vikings since joining in late 2017

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Sunday 25 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Ed Chamberlain, Ted Chapelhow, Stanton Albert and Wellington Albert come into the Widnes squad to face Leeds Rhinos.

Widnes will be without back-rower Chris Houston after he was given a two-game ban for colliding with the referee in their defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Leeds Rhinos bring in five players to their squad after their World Club Challenge defeat by Melbourne Storm.

Ashton Golding, Mitch Garbutt, Josh Walters, Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley all come into the 19-man squad.

Widnes (from): Cahill, Chamberlain, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Inu, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, S Albert, Walker, W Albert, Wilde, Whitley.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Handley, Ormondroyd, Oledzki, Walters.