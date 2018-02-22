Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

From the section

Carlos Tuimavave was a try-scorer in Hull's 48-16 win against Castleford in the final regular season game of 2017

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford back-rower Joe Wardle will finally make his debut after recovering from a knee injury.

The former Huddersfield and Newcastle Knights player replaces Matt Cook as the only change to Daryl Powell's side.

Hull FC have named prop Chris Green and centre Carlos Tuimavave after both played in the Australia tour defeat by St George-Illawarra last weekend.

Coach Lee Radford has also called up back-rower Jordan Lane following his efforts against the Dragons.

Castleford Tigers (from): Eden, Ellis, Foster, Gale, J. Green, Hitchcox, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Wardle, Webster.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Watts, Hadley, Bowden, Connor, C. Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Paea, Turgut, Lane, Matongo.