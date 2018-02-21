Super League: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Former Salford Red Devils prop Adam Walne is hoping to make his home debut for Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday 23 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield make one change to the squad which beat Warrington Wolves in their previous Super League game.

Adam Walne replaces fellow prop Tyler Dickinson, who picked up an ankle injury in the 20-6 victory.

St Helens are without forward Morgan Knowles, who was suspended for four games for a dangerous throw on Catalans Dragons prop Thibaut Margalet.

Matty Lees is named in the squad and the 20-year-old could make his first senior appearance for the club.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O'Brien, McIntosh, Roche.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.