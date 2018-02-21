Super League: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Adam Walne in action for Salford Red Devils
Former Salford Red Devils prop Adam Walne is hoping to make his home debut for Huddersfield
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday 23 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield make one change to the squad which beat Warrington Wolves in their previous Super League game.

Adam Walne replaces fellow prop Tyler Dickinson, who picked up an ankle injury in the 20-6 victory.

St Helens are without forward Morgan Knowles, who was suspended for four games for a dangerous throw on Catalans Dragons prop Thibaut Margalet.

Matty Lees is named in the squad and the 20-year-old could make his first senior appearance for the club.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O'Brien, McIntosh, Roche.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired