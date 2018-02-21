Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Mark Flanagan made 17 appearances for Salford Red Devils during 2017

Betfred Super League Venue: The AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday 23 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford Red Devils make two changes to the side defeated 14-12 by Wakefield two weeks ago as they prepare to take on Hull Kingston Rovers.

George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts are replaced in the 19-man squad by Mark Flanagan and Greg Johnson.

Hull KR will be without former Leeds half-back Danny McGuire for the game after he picked up a knock.

Chris Clarkson and Will Oakes are also out with Andrew Heffernan, Nick Scruton and James Greenwood coming into the 19.

Salford (from): O'Brien, Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Mossop.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Tickle, Carney.