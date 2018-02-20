Sebastine Ikahihifo: Huddersfield Giants prop signs three-year contract extension

Sebastine Ikahihifo arrived at Huddersfield on a two-and-a-half-year deal in May 2016

Huddersfield prop Sebastine Ikahihifo has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the Super League club until the end of 2021.

The 27-year-old ex-St George Illawarra and New Zealand Warriors forward is in his third season with the Giants.

Ikahihifo collected Huddersfield's player of the year award in 2017 and was the only Giant named in Super League's Dream Team last term.

"Seb was a revelation last year," said Giants coach Rick Stone.

"He made more tackle breaks than anyone else in the competition, the second most offloads and was up there for the metres made count.

"Seb is one of the cornerstones for us and everyone will be happy to have him here for a long while."