Wayne Bennett: Australian to remain as England head coach

Bennett (left) was praised by England captain Sam Burgess (right) following the 2017 World Cup final

Wayne Bennett has been reappointed England head coach on a two-year deal - but with no guarantee he will lead the side in the 2021 World Cup.

The 68-year-old Australian took over from Steve McNamara two years ago and led England during their disappointing 2016 Four Nations tournament.

But last year he guided England to the World Cup final, where they lost 6-0 to hosts and favourites Australia.

"I firmly believe we can achieve something special together," he said.

"It was disappointing not to be lifting the World Cup, but I mentioned about this squad being on a journey.

"It's a pleasure to coach this squad because everyone wants to do their best for one another and do their job properly.

"The last couple of years have been encouraging and I have seen this group grow in confidence and belief."

Bennett will be in charge for an expected mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver, Colorado in June of this year, with that fixture set to be confirmed by promoter Jason Moore in the next few days.

England will then host a three-Test series against the Kiwis in the autumn.

Bennett, who will continue to coach Brisbane in the NRL, will also oversee Great Britain's tour down under at the end of the 2019 season.

The legendary coach's role in steering England to within a whisker of winning the World Cup for the first time in 35 years at the end of last year played a key part in a new deal being offered.

"It was always the case of the best man for the job," said the RFL's director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, who carried out a review of England's 2017 campaign.

"If we win every Test match now with England and Great Britain in the next two years, he's in pole position to carry on, if he wants to.

"But if we don't, at the end of that two-year period we'll have a thorough review and we'll make the right call so the best person gets to lead us into the World Cup.

"To have a full four-year coaching appointment would be fantastic. But I think it's important that it's the right person for the job and the person we appoint now may not be the right person in two years' time."

Sinfield says the review of 2017 showed overwhelming support from the England players for the Australian who is rated as one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, having won seven NRL Grand Finals.

"The players have absolutely loved working with Wayne," says Sinfield in this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"I've worked under a number of international coaches and I've been able to compare and contrast and look at the differences. Wayne is hungry and he really wants to succeed for England and he cares so much for the players."

