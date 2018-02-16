Chris Dean: Widnes Vikings forward signs new contract until 2020

Chris Dean joined Widnes Vikings from Wakefield at the start of the 2012 season

Widnes Vikings back-rower Chris Dean has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Super League club until the end of the 2020 season.

Dean, 30, has scored 31 tries in 143 appearances since signing in 2012.

"I had a frustrating time last season with injuries, but I'm looking to put that behind me and getting back to my best in 2018 and beyond," said Dean.

Vikings head coach Denis Betts added: "Chris is, and has been, an integral part of our squad since he arrived."