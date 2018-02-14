Oliver Roberts: Huddersfield Giants forward agrees new five-year contract

Oliver Roberts played for Ireland in the 2017 World Cup

Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Roberts has signed a new five-year deal.

The 23-year-old Ireland international scored eight tries in 26 appearances last season as the Giants secured a top-eight finish.

"I love the club and I love where it's going. I want to be here and be a part of that," he told the club website.

"I had no temptation to go anywhere else. I can see us winning trophies and that's why I want to be here."