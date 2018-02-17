Wigan Warriors & Hull FC lose to NRL clubs in Sydney double-header

England international Thomas Burgess featured in South Sydney's victory over Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors and Hull FC concluded their tour of Australia with defeats by National Rugby League clubs in Sydney.

Wigan's 18-8 defeat by South Sydney Rabbitohs came after Hull lost 24-18 to St George Illawarra Dragons.

The two sides stayed down under after Wigan beat Hull 24-10 in Wollongong on 10 February, in the first Super League match to be played outside Europe.

NRL winners Melbourne Storm beat Super League champions Leeds Rhinos 38-4 in the World Club Challenge on Friday.

The two matches in Saturday's double-header in Sydney were exhibition games, but rounded off a clean sweep of victories for NRL clubs over their Super League counterparts.

Albert Kelly's two tries gave Hull a 12-10 half-time lead, but a Dragons team containing England internationals Gareth Widdop and James Graham fought back in the second period and won with a late try from Kurt Mann.

England forwards Thomas and George Burgess were in the Souths team which overcame the Warriors in the second match, with Tom Davies scoring the English club's two tries.