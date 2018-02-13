Morgan Knowles: St Helens forward banned for four games

Morgan Knowles
Morgan Knowles scored three tries in 30 appearances for St Helens last season

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been suspended for four games and fined £500 after being found guilty of a Grade E dangerous throw.

Knowles was punished for a challenge on Catalans Dragons prop Thibaut Margalet on 10 February.

The 21-year-old, who contested the grading of his charge, was sent off for the offence, but Saints held on to win.

Meanwhile, Dragons' Benjamin Jullien will serve a one-match ban for making dangerous contact in same match.

