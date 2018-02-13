Tony Gigot: Catalans Dragons full-back signs new two-year deal

Tony Gigot
Tony Gigot has played for France during his rugby league career

France international full-back Tony Gigot has signed a new two-year contract with Catalans Dragons after his suspension by the French anti-doping agency was dismissed.

Gigot, 27, returned in 2017 after the two-year ban for an "inappropriate exchange" with an anti-doping officer was reduced to three months.

The suspension was then reinstated but finally quashed this month.

The former London Broncos player has scored 30 tries in 83 Dragons games.

"He adds real quality and strike to our backline," coach Steve McNamara said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired