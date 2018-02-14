Super League: Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Widnes Vikings utility player Danny Craven looks on during a break in play in Widnes' game against Wigan
Danny Craven scored eight tries in 19 games for Widnes last season, but has not featured this campaign
Super League
Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday 16 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes make three changes from the squad which lost to Castleford, recalling Danny Craven, MacGraff Leuluai and Brad Walker.

Wellington Albert, Charly Runciman and Lloyd White drop out of the side.

Warrington prop Dom Crosby could make his first appearance of the campaign, having recovered from off-season shoulder surgery.

Utility back Harvey Livett also returns to the squad as Tyrone Roberts misses out with a knee injury.

Widnes (from): Ashall-Bott, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, B. Walker, D. Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Warrington (from): Atkins, K. Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Smith, Westwood.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired