Super League: Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Danny Craven scored eight tries in 19 games for Widnes last season, but has not featured this campaign

Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday 16 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes make three changes from the squad which lost to Castleford, recalling Danny Craven, MacGraff Leuluai and Brad Walker.

Wellington Albert, Charly Runciman and Lloyd White drop out of the side.

Warrington prop Dom Crosby could make his first appearance of the campaign, having recovered from off-season shoulder surgery.

Utility back Harvey Livett also returns to the squad as Tyrone Roberts misses out with a knee injury.

Widnes (from): Ashall-Bott, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, B. Walker, D. Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Warrington (from): Atkins, K. Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Smith, Westwood.