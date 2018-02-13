Challenge Cup third round: Bradford Bulls to face West Wales Raiders
-
- From the section Rugby League
Five-time winners Bradford will face West Wales Raiders in the third round of the Challenge Cup.
Bradford went into liquidation in January 2017 after several years of financial troubles and now play in the third tier of domestic rugby league.
The Bulls' most recent Challenge Cup final win came in 2003, when they beat Leeds Rhinos 22-20 in Cardiff.
All 14 League One clubs enter in the third round, with Super League sides coming in during rounds five and six.
BBC Sport will stream one match from the third round live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TVs.
Featherstone Lions beat Thatto Heath 18-6 in the televised second-round tie.
Third-round draw in full
Hunslet Club Parkside v Workington Town
Bradford Bulls v West Wales Raiders
North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars
Coventry Bears v Distington
Hemel Stags v Newcastle Thunder
Doncaster v Myton Warriors
Pilkington Recs v Millom
Kells v British Army
Normanton Knights v Batley Boys
Whitehaven v London Skolars
Askam v York City Knights
Oldham v Featherstone Lions
Hunslet v Oulton Raiders