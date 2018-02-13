Challenge Cup third round: Bradford Bulls to face West Wales Raiders

Bradford beat Leeds in Cardiff to win the 2003 Challenge Cup

Five-time winners Bradford will face West Wales Raiders in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Bradford went into liquidation in January 2017 after several years of financial troubles and now play in the third tier of domestic rugby league.

The Bulls' most recent Challenge Cup final win came in 2003, when they beat Leeds Rhinos 22-20 in Cardiff.

All 14 League One clubs enter in the third round, with Super League sides coming in during rounds five and six.

BBC Sport will stream one match from the third round live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TVs.

Featherstone Lions beat Thatto Heath 18-6 in the televised second-round tie.

Third-round draw in full

Hunslet Club Parkside v Workington Town

Bradford Bulls v West Wales Raiders

North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars

Coventry Bears v Distington

Hemel Stags v Newcastle Thunder

Doncaster v Myton Warriors

Pilkington Recs v Millom

Kells v British Army

Normanton Knights v Batley Boys

Whitehaven v London Skolars

Askam v York City Knights

Oldham v Featherstone Lions

Hunslet v Oulton Raiders