Luke Gale: Castleford Tigers win against Widnes Vikings lifted 'cloud' of gloom

Luke Gale kicked the crucial drop goal that separated Castleford and Widnes on Sunday

Castleford Tigers' first victory of the Super League season against Widnes has lifted a "cloud" of gloom around the club, says half-back Luke Gale.

The Tigers, who lost to Leeds in 2017's Grand Final after finishing top of the regular season table, were beaten 46-6 in their season opener at St Helens.

Sunday's 13-12 win against the Vikings came courtesy of a Gale drop-goal.

"We're not firing on all cylinders at the minute, but a win is a win," the 29-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We've got a bit of a hangover from last year at the minute, we look a bit edgy. The crowd felt tense and you can feel what they're thinking on the pitch.

"It was a tough one. It was a gritty performance and the ball is rolling now. If you go zero from two you're in a bit of a bad place. It was massive just to get that cloud off us, we can move on and build."

Gale enjoyed a brilliant 2017 season, winning the Man of Steel award for the Super League's best performer and helping England reach the World Cup final.

Sunday's game was played on a heavy surface after persistent rainfall, conditions which limited the flamboyant, spectacular style which Castleford made their trademark last term.

"Everyone is expecting our game to look a certain way and we're hamstrung a bit by last season," head coach Daryl Powell said.

"There was a lesson for us from the Grand Final and that is you can't always play exactly the way you think you should play - depending on conditions and other factors.

"You've got to play what is suited at the time, and we did some smart things.

"There's a little bit of nervousness around the club, spectators getting nervous, the players too, but the boys want to win and they're desperate to do well for themselves and the club."