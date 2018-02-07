BBC Sport - Super League: Wigan Warriors' Morgan Escare scores try of the week
Escare's 'wonderful' try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors' Morgan Escare scores this week's Super League try of the week during their 40-12 win over Salford Red Devils.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available in the UK only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired