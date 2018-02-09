Super League: Castleford Tigers v Widnes Vikings

Jy Hitchcox was a useful utility player for Castleford in their run to the 2017 Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Sunday, 11 February Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers make two changes for their first home game of the season with utility back Jy Hitchcox and back row Alex Foster returning to the squad.

Jake Trueman and Joe Wardle are the two players to drop out of the squad following the 46-6 defeat by St Helens.

Widnes Vikings are without winger Patrick Ah Van after he broke his arm against Catalans last time out.

Ed Chamberlain also misses out while Olly Ashall-Bott and Danny Walker come in for Denis Betts' side.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Hitchcox, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Webster,

Widnes (from): W. Albert, Ashall-Bott, Burke, Cahill, J. Chapelhow, Dean, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, D. Walker, White, Whitley, Wilde