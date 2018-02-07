Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward holds the ball against Wigan Warriors in the Super 8s
Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward will make his first appearance since last season's Super League Grand Final
Betfred Super League
Venue: Elland Road Date: Thursday, 8 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds forward Stevie Ward returns after recovering from shoulder surgery for the first of two Rhinos games being held at Elland Road.

Full-back Ashton Golding (hip) and prop Mitch Garbutt (quad) are also included, but prop Nathaniel Peteru is out after suffering a bicep injury.

Hull KR are unchanged from the squad beaten 28-6 by Wakefield.

Chris Atkin and Jordan Walne will hope to feature after being left out of the team to play Trinity.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Garbutt, Ormondroyd, Walker.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Carney.

