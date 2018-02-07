Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves captain Chris Hill is challenged by Leeds Rhinos' Brett Delaney
Warrington Wolves captain Chris Hill was still wearing his full kit when he atteneded the birth of his fourth child
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 8 February Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone makes two changes to the squad which lost to Hull FC in their opening game of the new Super League season.

Props Tyler Dickinson and Colton Roche replace fellow front-rower Adam Walne and centre Jordan Turner.

Warrington are unchanged from their defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Captain Chris Hill will be hoping to play the full game, after leaving at half-time against Leeds to attend the birth of his daughter.

Huddersfield (from): Brough, Clough, Dickinson, Ferguson, Gaskell, Hinchcliffe, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Mamo, McGillvary, McIntosh, Murphy, O'Brien, Rankin, Roberts, Roche, Smith, Ta'ai.

Warrington (from): Atkins, K. Brown, M. Brown, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Russell, Smith, Westwood.

