Super League: Catalans Dragons v St Helens

From the section

Greg Bird's experience will be crucial for Catalans, who lost 40-12 at Widnes in their season opener

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 17:05 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans Dragons have recalled veteran back-rower Greg Bird, hooker Alrix Da Costa and lock Thibaud Margalet to their squad after the loss to Widnes.

Prop Sam Moa is suspended, while utility back Samisoni Langi and hooker Paul Aiton miss out.

St Helens unsurprisingly make just one change from their demolition of Castleford Tigers, with Adam Swift replacing the injured Ryan Morgan.

Saints won at Catalans in 2017, winning 28-24 thanks to a late Jack Owens try.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Walsh, Casty, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Maria, Da Costa.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.