Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Wakefield Trinity forward Craig Huby raises his arms in celebration after his side's victory over Leigh in March 2017
Craig Huby made 28 appearances for Wakefield last season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield make just one change to the squad which beat Hull KR in their first game of the Super League season.

Prop Craig Huby returns from a wrist injury, with fellow forward Chris Annakin dropping out.

Salford have hooker Logan Tomkins available for selection after he missed the Red Devils' opening defeat by Wigan Warriors on 2 February.

Versatile back Derrell Olpherts and prop Ben Nakubuwai may make their first Super League appearances for the club.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.

Salford (from): O'Brien, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Jones, Hauraki, Tasi, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby.

