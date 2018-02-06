Patrick Ah Van: Widnes Vikings winger out with broken arm

Patrick Ah Van has made 185 appearances for Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings winger Patrick Ah Van has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after breaking his arm in their 40-12 win against Catalans Dragons.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury while crossing to score a try in Saturday's victory.

The results of a scan showed that he sustained a clean break, sidelining him for much of the regular season.

"It's the nature of the beast in sport, but you have got to feel sorry for Pat," said head coach Denis Betts.

"He's worked hard to get himself in fantastic condition for the season ahead, and I believe he is in the best shape of his life.

"It is incredibly unfortunate that he has broken his arm in the first game of the season. It's something you can't account for, and it was just a clash between two players in a tackle."