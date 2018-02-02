Gene Ormsby: Huddersfield Giants release winger

Gene Ormsby scored six tries for Huddersfield Giants

Super League side Huddersfield Giants have released winger Gene Ormsby.

The 25-year-old has scored six tries in 11 games for the club after joining from Warrington in 2016.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "We wish Gene every success for the future and thank him for his time with us.

"The reality is that his move didn't really work out as everyone would have wanted and it was felt by all that a fresh start was the best way forward."