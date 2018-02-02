Alex Walmsley: St Helens and England prop signs new four-year deal

Alex Walmsley only made his England debut at the World Cup but impressed having made his bow

England prop Alex Walmsley has signed a new four-year contract with Super Leagues side St Helens until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Walmsley, who helped England to the World Cup final last autumn, has played 147 games, scoring 23 tries for Saints since joining from Batley in 2012.

The 27-year-old had attracted interest from Australia's elite National Rugby League before committing to Saints.

"This is superb news," Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said.

"Not only for the St Helens club but for the British game. Alex is an international class player who has been at the forefront of the sport over the last few seasons.

"He has established himself as one of the best forwards in the game and it is fair to say he can only get better too."

Since moving into the professional game with St Helens, Walmsley - who had been studying for a quantity surveyor degree - has won a Grand Final in 2014 and was nominated for Man of Steel in 2015.

"There has been a lot of interest from clubs in the NRL and deservedly so," head coach Justin Holbrook said.

"I believe Alex is the best forward in Super League and showed his qualities even further for England in the recent World Cup."