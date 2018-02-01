Challenge Cup: Thatto Heath face Featherstone Lions in round two

Media playback is not supported on this device The Challenge Cup: Proper grassroots Rugby League is back this weekend

National Conference League Premier champions Thatto Heath Crusaders have been drawn against Featherstone Lions in round two of the Challenge Cup.

University of Hull, the only educational institute left in the competition, host Myton Warriors.

Armed forces involvement comes from the British Army, who play London Chargers, while the RAF go to Batley Boys.

One of the ties will be chosen for live streaming on the BBC Sport website during the weekend of 10-11 February.

There was an audience of more than 23,000 for the first-round fixture between Rochdale Mayfield and Crosfields.

Last season's bottom four Super League teams join the competition at the fifth-round stage, with the other eight sides entering in round six.

Full draw

Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks or Beverley

British Army v London Chargers

Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Batley Boys v Royal Air Force

Askam v West Hull

University of Hull v Myton Warriors

Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill

Kells v Orrell St James

Distington v Lock Lane

Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets