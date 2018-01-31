Jake Webster: Castleford Tigers centre wants to extend stay

Jake Webster scored 14 Super League tries in 2017

Castleford Tigers centre Jake Webster has said he would like to extend his stay with the club beyond this season.

The 34-year-old New Zealander is in the final year of his contract.

He made 24 Super League appearances in 2017 as Daryl Powell's side won the League Leaders' Shield before losing to Leeds in the Grand Final.

"I'm not ready to finish. I always get to a pre-season and say 'could I do another one?' and at the moment I think I could," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"My wife has been telling me this is my last year but she's done that for the last two, so she can keep doing that for another two or three.

"My body feels great and I've still got the love, and the hunger for the game. I don't see the curtains closing any time soon."

He added: "Age is just a number and the club has been great with me and I'd like to repay them as much as I can. If I'm still playing, I don't see why I can't carry on."

The Tigers start the new season with a trip to St Helens on Friday with the season starting on 1 February.