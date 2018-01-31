Super League: Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

From the section

Tom Johnstone missed a chunk of last season with a knee injury but scored tries in 12 games

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 2 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Danny McGuire wears new colours for the first time in his 17-year professional career after leaving boyhood team Leeds Rhinos for Hull Kingston Rovers.

Fellow newcomers hooker Tommy Lee and prop Jordan Walne are also included in the 19-man squad.

Wakefield have named forward Pauli Pauli and back-rower Justin Horo in the 19 after their offseason arrivals.

Winger Tom Johnstone also returns for the first time since April 2017 after recovering from a knee injury.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Carney

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood