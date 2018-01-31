Super League: St Helens v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Prop James Green has impressed with Castleford Tigers during pre-season after joining from Leigh

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 2 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

England international James Roby will lead out St Helens as captain after being handed the armband by head coach Justin Holbrook this winter.

Holbrook has a conundrum in terms of selection, with Jonny Lomax, Ben Barba, Theo Fages, Matty Smith and Danny Richardson all vying for pivot roles.

James Green and Joe Wardle could make first outings for Castleford, while Jamie Ellis could make a second debut.

Jake Trueman is included after impressing in pre-season.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Ellis, Gale, Green, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minkin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Webster