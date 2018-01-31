Super League: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Mickey Paea tackled by Jordan Rankin, who might be tackling him again for the Giants
Mickey Paea spent two years at Hull FC after a stint at Hull KR and then moved to Australia
Betfred Super League
Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC have named new signings winger Bureta Faraimo and prop Mickey Paea in the squad for their season opener.

Ex-New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta winger Faraimo replaces Mahe Fonua who joined Wests Tigers, while Paea offers cover for the injured Liam Watts.

Huddersfield Giants name full-back Jake Mamo in their squad for what would be his first appearance since June 2017 after a problematic foot injury.

Prop Adam Walne is also in their 19-man pool following his move from Salford.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Griffin, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Turgut, Matongo

Huddersfield (from): Brough, Clough, Ferguson, Gaskell, Hinchcliffe, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Leeming, Mamo, McGillvary, McIntosh, Murphy, O'Brien, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, Ta'ai, Turner, Walne

