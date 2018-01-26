BBC Sport - The Challenge Cup: Proper grassroots Rugby League is back this weekend

This is proper grassroots Rugby League...

Round One of The Challenge Cup gets underway this weekend - last year showed the game at its best as a leather chamois was used more than once to clear the cameras vision.

Watch all the action from Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields at 2pm, Saturday, 26 January, on the BBC Sport website & app URL

And join in the conversation using #bbcrl

