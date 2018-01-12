Widnes Vikings: Papua New Guinea prop Stanton Albert joins on two-year deal

Stanton Albert joins up with his older brother Wellington at Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings have signed Papua New Guinea prop Stanton Albert on a two-year deal from PNG Hunters.

The 23-year-old is the younger brother of Vikings and fellow international front-rower Wellington and made three appearances at the 2017 World Cup.

"I was very impressed in what I saw at the tournament," Widnes head coach Denis Betts said.

"He'll create real competition for places, he wants to play and make the most out of this opportunity."