Salford Red Devils: Consortium of supporters take over from Marwan Koukash

A consortium of Salford Red Devils supporters have completed their takeover of the club, ending Marwan Koukash's five years as owner.

Koukash bought the Super League club in January 2013, ending fears that it could be placed in administration.

In September, the Kuwait-born businessman announced he would hand over control to a community trust.

The 59-year-old said on Twitter that he will remain involved with the club as "a devoted fan and sponsor".

Salford will now be run by a not-for-profit holding company, Salford RD Holdings, controlled by four board members who are described as "long-standing supporters of the club".

"This is truly a historic day for our club, as the new ownership structure puts the control of the club into the hands of the supporters," said director Andrew Rosler.

"As a new board we can't wait to get down to business - I am sure we are at the beginning of a really exciting period in the club's history."

Rosler, Asif Latief, Hannah Fendall and Dawn Fendler make up the four-person board.

Koukash's eventful ownership ends

Racehorse owner Koukash was often an outspoken figure during his five years as Salford owner, clashing with the authorities on several occasions.

One such instance was in 2016, when Koukash threatened "all-out war" on the Rugby Football League after Salford were charged with breaching Super League salary cap regulations. The club were deducted six points, and an appeal was unsuccessful.

He was also vocal in his support of an increase in the salary cap and the "marquee player" rule, allowing clubs to sign two players outside the salary cap. Both were voted through by Super League clubs in April 2017.

At Salford, Koukash made big alterations. He changed the club's name from "Salford City Reds" to "Salford Red Devils" before the start of the 2014 season, and invested heavily in the playing and coaching staff in search of success.

Ex-Great Britain international Iestyn Harris and former Great Britain coach Brian Noble were among those having a spell in charge of the team, but Salford's struggles continued.

They narrowly escaped relegation in 2016 by dramatically beating Hull KR in the Million Pound Game, before enjoying a relatively successful 2017 season.

Under head coach Ian Watson, Salford reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals and were fourth at the time of the Super 8s split, but ended up finishing seventh in the final Super League table.