Rugby League Challenge Cup: games from each round live on the BBC

Hull FC with the Challenge Cup
Hull FC retained the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2017, beating Wigan Warriors in the final

The BBC will show games from each round of the Rugby League Challenge Cup live online and on TV in 2018.

One match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website for the first five rounds of the competition.

From the sixth round onwards, coverage switches to BBC One and BBC Two every weekend up to and including the final at Wembley on 25 August.

The first match will be shown on 27 January, when Rochdale Mayfield take on Crosfields at 14:00 GMT.

Rochdale Mayfield, of the National Conference League Premier Division, reached the third round last year.

Crosfields play in the National Conference League Division 2 and are playing in the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2011.

Full details and results of the 24 first-round ties can be found here.

2018 Challenge Cup dates:

StageDates
First round27-28 January
Second round10-11 February
Third round24-25 February
Fourth round17-18 March
Fifth round21-22 April
Sixth round12-13 May
Quarter-finals2-3 June
Semi-finals4-5 August
Final25 August

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby league coverage

Also in Sport

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired