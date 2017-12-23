BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Fiji's Kevin Naiqama's emotional interview
Advent calendar: Fiji captain's emotional interview
On day 23 of BBC Sport's advent calendar, Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama breaks down in tears following his team's historic 4-2 win over New Zealand in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.
