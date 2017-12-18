Ryan Hampshire: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile Leigh Centurions back

Ryan Hampshire was a Wakefield fan as a boy, and played for local amateur club Normanton Knights

Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Ryan Hampshire for the 2018 season, following Leigh's relegation from Super League last term.

Hampshire, 22, can play across the back-line and in the halves and has made 60 league appearances for Wigan, Castleford and the Centurions.

His arrival follows the exit of half-back Sam Williams to NRL side Canberra Raiders in September.

"It has taken some work to get there," head coach Chris Chester said.

"Ryan certainly gives us some genuine competition in the halves with Liam Finn, Milky [Jacob Miller] and also Kyle Wood."

Hampshire, who had a spell at Wakefield's rivals Cas in 2016, has fulfilled a childhood ambition in moving to Belle Vue on a one-year deal.

"I am really excited to be able to represent the club that I have followed since I was a young boy, and it has come a lot earlier than expected," he added.