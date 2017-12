Wellington Albert scored one of Papua New Guinea's tries in the win over Wales at the World Cup

Widnes have signed PNG Hunters prop Wellington Albert.

The 23-year-old helped Papua New Guinea to the quarter-finals of this year's World Cup.

He is the second PNG international to join Widnes this month after second-row Kato Ottio.

"Wellington is big, dynamic and carries the ball well. I am delighted that we have been able to secure his move," coach Denis Betts told the club website.