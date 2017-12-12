David Mead: Catalans Dragons sign Papua New Guinea captain

David Mead captained Papua New Guinea to the quarter-finals of the 2017 World Cup

Catalans Dragons have signed Papua New Guinea captain David Mead from Brisbane Broncos on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who can play anywhere across the back line, moves to Super League having previously played 147 games for the Gold Coast Titans.

Papua New Guinea reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 World Cup.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "His blistering speed and attacking assets have been proven in the NRL over a number of years."

Mead made 12 appearances for the Broncos in the National Rugby League in 2017, scoring three tries.

"My time at the Broncos under Wayne (Bennett) has been extremely enjoyable and now I look forward to learning all about the French culture when I join my new team-mates, coaching staff and management at the Dragons in a few weeks," Mead said.