Kyle Wood: Wakefield Trinity hooker signs new contract until 2020

Kyle Wood came through Wakefield's academy and rejoined the club in November 2016

Wakefield hooker Kyle Wood has extended his contract with the Super League club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old scored three tries in 25 appearances for Trinity in 2017 after joining from Huddersfield Giants.

Chris Chester's side narrowly missed out on a play-off semi-final place last season, finishing fifth at the end of the Super 8s.

"We can definitely build on what we did last year and have an even better season," Wood told the club website.