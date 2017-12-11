Cory Aston: Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos half-back

Cory Aston kicks a penalty for Featherstone against Halifax
Cory Aston made 12 appearances for Championship side Featherstone last season

Castleford have signed half-back Cory Aston after he was allowed to leave Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Aston joined the Rhinos on a two-year deal from Sheffield Eagles in November 2016, but failed to make an appearance in his only season with the club.

The 22-year-old had loan spells with Championship club Featherstone and League One side Bradford last season.

"I'm sure we can make sure that he is a consistent half-back at the highest level," head coach Daryl Powell said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired