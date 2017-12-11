Cory Aston: Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos half-back

Cory Aston made 12 appearances for Championship side Featherstone last season

Castleford have signed half-back Cory Aston after he was allowed to leave Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Aston joined the Rhinos on a two-year deal from Sheffield Eagles in November 2016, but failed to make an appearance in his only season with the club.

The 22-year-old had loan spells with Championship club Featherstone and League One side Bradford last season.

"I'm sure we can make sure that he is a consistent half-back at the highest level," head coach Daryl Powell said.