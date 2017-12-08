Jake Trueman: Castleford Tigers half-back signs three-year contract

Jake Trueman (centre) scored a hat-trick for Castleford in his first Super League start at Wigan

Castleford Tigers half-back Jake Trueman has signed a new three-year contract.

The 18-year-old joined the Tigers from Bradford Bulls in January and scored a hat-trick on his full Super League debut against Wigan in September.

Coach Daryl Powell said: "I'm really happy that Jake has decided to extend his stay with us.

"He's shown he has a lot of potential. I think he is the most promising half-back in the English game."