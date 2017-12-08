Luis Johnson: Warrington sign Castleford Tigers back-rower

A view of the scene ahead of the World Club Challenge at the Halliwell Jones Stadium
Warrington finished ninth in the Super League table last season, having been runners-up in 2016

Warrington have signed back-row forward Luis Johnson on a four-year deal from Castleford for a £45,000 transfer fee.

Johnson, 19, never played a first-team game for Castleford but has represented England up to under-19 level.

"We were attracted to him by his powerful attacking skills, along with his strong, aggressive defence," head coach Steve Price said.

"Luis will be a great addition to the 2018 squad and we still have the potential to bring in one more player."

