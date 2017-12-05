James Clare: Castleford Tigers re-sign ex-Leigh winger on one-year deal

James Clare
James Clare (right) scored 21 tries in 30 appearances for Bradford in the Championship in 2016

Castleford have re-signed winger James Clare on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old left the Tigers for Bradford Bulls in 2015 before spending last season with Leigh Centurions.

He missed most of the 2017 campaign with a knee injury before scoring six tries in the final five games of the season.

Clare said: "Cas is the club that I've supported for my entire life so to be back here and to have another chance to pull on this famous shirt is great."

