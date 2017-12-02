BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Highlights as Australia beat England in final
Highlights: Heartbreak for England as Australia win World Cup final
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as England suffer heartbreak and Australia hold on to a 6-0 lead to win the World Cup final.
MATCH REPORT: Australia 6-0 England
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired