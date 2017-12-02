BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Highlights as Australia beat England in final

Highlights: Heartbreak for England as Australia win World Cup final

Watch highlights as England suffer heartbreak and Australia hold on to a 6-0 lead to win the World Cup final.

MATCH REPORT: Australia 6-0 England

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Heartbreak for England as Australia win World Cup final

Video

Listen: Steve Smith dismissed by debutant Overton

Video

Burgess 'really proud' of England team-mates

Video

I was quite a fan of Arsenal as a boy - Pogba

Video

Vertonghen & Dier watch World Cup draw

Video

Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Advent calendar: Ball in the face

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a wine!'

Video

England looking forward to getting on with it - Southgate

Video

Pro14: Glasgow 40-16 Cardiff Blues

Video

Meet Nathan Pond - Fleetwood Town's world record holder

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'He's helped me a lot'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired